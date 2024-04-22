Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.79. 1,406,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,192. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

