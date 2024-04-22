Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 484,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 476,951 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $77.24. 2,763,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,820. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

