Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $81.31 million and $1.06 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002260 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,366,555 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.