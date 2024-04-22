ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is Garrison Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up 2.8% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $324.81. 261,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.61. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.86.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

