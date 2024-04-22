Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,852,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 175,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,382. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

