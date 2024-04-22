Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE remained flat at $19.58 during mid-day trading on Monday. 17,002,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,556,662. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

