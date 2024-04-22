Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $83,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNP traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,312. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.16. The company has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.