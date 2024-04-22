Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 416 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

