Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $2.98 on Monday, hitting $237.97. 307,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.74 and its 200 day moving average is $227.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

