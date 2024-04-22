Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Stock Up 0.8 %

DEO stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.87. 393,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,593. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

