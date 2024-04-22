RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.45 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 159,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.38. 320,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,913. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

