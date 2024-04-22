RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $13.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $17,431,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.82. 5,071,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

