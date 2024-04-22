Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 160.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.84. 5,137,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,551,254. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.