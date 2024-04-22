Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 350.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,426 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $26,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 59.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 27.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 14.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Target by 106.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,455. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

