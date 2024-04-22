Ardor (ARDR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.89 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $109.59 million and $8.89 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00058972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00022660 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

