Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,640,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $693,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 588,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

