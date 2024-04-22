Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 34,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,159,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.56 and its 200-day moving average is $191.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

