Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.62 and last traded at $161.37. Approximately 1,588,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,426,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $300.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $221,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Chevron by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 91,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

