Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $552,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $335.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.88. The company has a market capitalization of $332.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

