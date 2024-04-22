The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 1.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 712,048 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,148,000 after purchasing an additional 921,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,301,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,748,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,669,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,062,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.76.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Get Our Latest Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.