Scott & Selber Inc. Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,802 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.5% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.83. 9,788,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,211,821. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

