Scott & Selber Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.7% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 100,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

HON stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.49. 1,357,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,047. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

