Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 706 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,397 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 12.2% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,739,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,539,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.