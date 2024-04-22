Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $52,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.25. 684,569 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

