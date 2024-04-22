Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.2 %

UPS traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.89. 2,647,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

