Dynex Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynex coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a market capitalization of $52.33 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 88,206,527 coins and its circulating supply is 88,212,171 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 88,177,364.46474741. The last known price of Dynex is 0.58250498 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,384,850.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.