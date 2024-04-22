iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $80.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,059 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

