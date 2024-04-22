Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $37.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $37,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.47. 17,300,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,295,988. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

