Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 900 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 239,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,095 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.91. 26,916,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,203,895. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.