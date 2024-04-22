Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 448 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,064,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,786,000 after acquiring an additional 263,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,237.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 178,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 138,197 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $71.89. 101,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,773. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $76.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

