Burt Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.52.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.16. 656,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

