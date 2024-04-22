Burt Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039,924 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after buying an additional 4,429,941 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,089 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 296,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,083. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.