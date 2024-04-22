Burt Wealth Advisors Buys 474 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,250. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $55.74.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.