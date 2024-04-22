SmarDex (SDEX) Price Reaches $0.0173

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $125.23 million and $856,880.46 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01739349 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $1,691,901.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

