BITICA COIN One Day Volume Reaches $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $723.75 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011599 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,301.96 or 0.99961991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011036 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00103093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,086,319,319 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001394 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.