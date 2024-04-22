Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $381.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $411.00 to $381.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUM. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.63.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.61. The company had a trading volume of 841,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,045. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.22. Humana has a 52-week low of $299.23 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $10,071,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 3,471.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 39.5% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $2,932,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

