RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 20,085 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,085 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $18,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 66,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 67,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,067. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

