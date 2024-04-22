RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 117,942 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,942 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $19,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in RTX by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,186,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

RTX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.61. 5,435,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,230,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $102.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

