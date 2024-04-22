SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Lessened by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 558,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 6.5% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $22,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,836,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,211. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.