Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.55

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.55 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 44.60 ($0.56), with a volume of 6176707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.60).

Avacta Group Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.42. The company has a market capitalization of £156.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.06 and a beta of 1.21.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

