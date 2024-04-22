Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.00

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.06), with a volume of 5215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.06).
Amati AIM VCT Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.71. The firm has a market cap of £129.16 million, a P/E ratio of -293.10 and a beta of 0.53.
Amati AIM VCT Company Profile
Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amati AIM VCT
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.