Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.40

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02), with a volume of 705759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Shield Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.08.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

