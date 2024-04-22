Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 64300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Northern Graphite Trading Down 6.5 %
The stock has a market cap of C$18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.
About Northern Graphite
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
