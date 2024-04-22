Gamehost (TSE:GH) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.25

Shares of Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.22, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.22.

Gamehost Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$218.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.36.

Get Gamehost alerts:

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.30 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Gamehost Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Announces Dividend

Gamehost Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

(Get Free Report)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.