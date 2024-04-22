Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 4100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$8.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.32 million for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0056992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

In related news, insider Oakwest Corporation Limited sold 1,788,500 shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$376,658.10. 109.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

Further Reading

