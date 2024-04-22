Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 205370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.11.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 73.46% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. Also, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00. Insiders sold 173,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

