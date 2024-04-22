Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VO traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.30. The stock had a trading volume of 348,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,888. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.