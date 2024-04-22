19,294 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,851. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
