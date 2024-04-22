0x (ZRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $478.17 Million

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000849 BTC on exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $478.17 million and approximately $31.19 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0x has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 0x

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xprotocol.org. 0x’s official message board is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

