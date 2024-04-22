Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.11 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.75 or 0.00011659 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $38.97 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,546,673 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,433,621.2500493 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.79085515 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $37,977,241.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

